2023 Texas Trucking Show a big draw

The line to get in the doors on Saturday morning at the Texas Trucking Show was the first indication that the 2023 event could be a record-setting event in terms of attendance.

Oscar Medina, general manager of the event taking place June 24-25 at NRG Center in Houston, estimated on Saturday the show was at least double the size of last year.

“This first couple of hours have been crazy,” Medina said. “We have lines all the way to the parking lots, and we’re expecting over 20,000 attendees this year.”

More than 300 exhibitors took part in this year’s Texas Trucking Show, offering everything from truck parts to medical screenings to commercial driver’s license testing.

“We want to cover every aspect of the trucking industry,” Medina said. “We have trucking schools here for those who would like to start in the business, all the way to someone who wants to expand their fleet. We’re giving truckers options and trying to gather more companies that offer similar services so they can compete and offer better services and pricing for the truckers.”

OOIDA Marketing Manager Mike Schermoly and Trevor Williams, fuel card coordinator for OOIDA, spent the weekend in Houston answering questions, signing new members up and informing attendees about the services available through the Association.

The final attendance figure wasn’t known as of Monday. Show organizers expect to have that number later in the week.

Plans are for the Texas Trucking Show to return to the NRG Center in 2024. Dates are yet to be determined. LL