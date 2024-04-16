Podcast: Hybrid semis – the way of the future?

The push for electric trucks generates a lot of concerns. But what about hybrid semis? Revoy, a California-based company, is investing heavily in the technology and thinks it might be the future. Plus, while a few states move to address the truck parking problem, several others are looking at changes to their move-over laws.

Today’s headlines: Trucking groups appeal AB5 ruling to Ninth Circuit

Plus, body of fourth victim of Key Bridge collapse recovered, diesel prices dip and more news of the day.

Part I: Hybrid semis – the way of the future?

The push for electric trucks generates a lot of concerns. But what about hybrid semis? Revoy, a California-based company, is investing heavily in the technology and thinks it might be the future. The company’s founder and CEO, Ian Rust, explains how it works.

Part II: Hybrid semis – weight considerations, power grid challenges & more

Now that we know how the technology works, Ian Rust of Revoy returns to explain how the company is addressing several challenges when it comes to hybrid semis. What about weight considerations? And power grid challenges?

Tackling truck parking shortage on the state level

While a few states move to address the truck parking problem, several others are looking at changes to their move-over laws. Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine has the full breakdown in our weekly state legislative update.

