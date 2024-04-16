Contact Us

Podcast: Hybrid semis – the way of the future?

April 16, 2024

|

The push for electric trucks generates a lot of concerns. But what about hybrid semis? Revoy, a California-based company, is investing heavily in the technology and thinks it might be the future. Plus, while a few states move to address the truck parking problem, several others are looking at changes to their move-over laws.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Part I: Hybrid semis – the way of the future?

25:10 – Part II: Hybrid semis – weight considerations, power grid challenges & more

40:24 – Tackling truck parking shortage on the state level

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

Today’s headlines: Trucking groups appeal AB5 ruling to Ninth Circuit

Plus, body of fourth victim of Key Bridge collapse recovered, diesel prices dip and more news of the day.

Back to top

Part I: Hybrid semis – the way of the future?

The push for electric trucks generates a lot of concerns. But what about hybrid semis? Revoy, a California-based company, is investing heavily in the technology and thinks it might be the future. The company’s founder and CEO, Ian Rust, explains how it works.

Back to top

Part II: Hybrid semis – weight considerations, power grid challenges & more

Now that we know how the technology works, Ian Rust of Revoy returns to explain how the company is addressing several challenges when it comes to hybrid semis. What about weight considerations? And power grid challenges?

Back to top

Tackling truck parking shortage on the state level

While a few states move to address the truck parking problem, several others are looking at changes to their move-over laws. Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine has the full breakdown in our weekly state legislative update.

Back to top

Related Podcasts

Tennessee

Podcast: What’s behind the increase in weigh-in-motion scales?

Weigh stations are a regular part of life for truck drivers, but more and more scales are virtually invisible to those who drive over them.

April 15

Podcast: Growing number of cities banning truck parking

The list of big cities instituting truck parking bans keeps getting longer, but despite this, there also are cities and states adding spots.

April 12

Podcast: Lackluster participation in under-21 pilot program

An underwhelming number of carriers have applied to FMCSA’s Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program – and even fewer have been accepted.

April 11

Podcast: Hacking an ELD

Researchers recently hijacked a truck through its ELD. We look at the research, vulnerabilities and implications for the trucking industry.

April 10

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Hybrid semis – the way of the future?

Podcast: What’s behind the increase in weigh-in-motion scales?

Podcast: Growing number of cities banning truck parking

Podcast: Lackluster participation in under-21 pilot program

Podcast: Hacking an ELD