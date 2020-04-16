TRACER reports theft of red 2006 Freightliner and flatbed in Dallas

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a red 2006 Freightliner Columbia and a 2007 Fontaine flatbed trailer reported stolen in Dallas

According to the TRACER Alert, the stolen Freightliner has a Texas license plate with the number R217365. The VIN is 1FUJBBCK26LU58131.

The truck has “Babcock Trucking” on its doors.

The flatbed trailer also is red. It has a Texas license plate with the number 171C628. Its VIN is 13N14830471542835. It was loaded with steel rebar.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 15, from 5110 W. Ledbetter Drive in Dallas.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.

