TRACER reports theft of 2016 Cascadia in Chicago area

October 6, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a white 2016 Freightliner Cascadia reported stolen in Lynwood, Ill

According to the TRACER Alert, The white 2016 Cascadia has “Prominent Logistics” on its doors.

It was stolen in the early morning hours of Oct. 4 from 20343 Stoney Island Rd. in Lynwood, Ill. Lynnwood is in the south Chicago metropolitan area.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698 as well as local law enforcement authorities.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TRACERSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen tractor-trailers, stolen cargo or missing persons.

Report thefts here.  LL

