TRACER reports theft of 2010 Peterbilt 386 in Houston

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a 2010 Peterbilt 386 reported stolen in Houston.

According to the TRACER Alert, the Peterbilt is white and has “Admiral Merchants Motor Freight Inc.” in blue letters on sides. It also has a grizzly bear logo on the sleeper berth and is labeled truck “#6934.”

It has a Texas license plate with the number R156869. Its VIN is 1XPHD49X2AD105078.

It was stolen in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, 2021, from TC Jester Boulevard in Houston.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698 as well as local law enforcement authorities.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen tractor-trailers, stolen cargo or missing persons. LL

