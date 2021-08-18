TRACER reports theft Utility van in New York City

August 18, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a white 2012 Utility van reported stolen in New York City.

According to the TRACER Alert, The white 2012 Utility van has “#210651” written on it along with the words “ECO-49” in green letters. It was last seen on Webster Avenue in New York City.

It was stolen in the early morning hours of Aug.16.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698 as well as local law enforcement authorities.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TRACERSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen tractor-trailers, stolen cargo or missing persons.

Report thefts here.  LL

