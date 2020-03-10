TRACER reports theft of 2009 Kenworth in South Holland, Ill.

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a royal blue 2009 Kenworth T660 reported stolen in South Holland, Ill.

According to the TRACER Alert, the stolen Kenworth has an Illinois license plate with the number P975125. The VIN is 1XKAD49X29J251680.

The truck has “Navigate Trucking” and “#816” on the sides.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, March 9, from 16036 S. Van Buren Road in South Holland. South Holland is a south suburb of Chicago.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.

Previous TRACER Alerts: