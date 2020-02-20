TRACER reports theft of 2003 Kenworth in New Jersey

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a 2003 Kenworth W900 reported stolen in Westhampton, N.J.

According to the TRACER Alert, the stolen burgundy-colored Kenworth has a New Jersey license plate with the number AC699S. The VIN is 1XKWDB9XX3J704865.

The truck has “Alston and Alston Trucking” on the doors.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 18 from Valero Road, Westampton, N.J.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons and so forth.

