Kenworth recalls more than 3,800 trucks over seat belt issues

Paccar is recalling over 3,800 Kenworth trucks due to an issue with seat belts on the 15 affected models.

According to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Oct. 26, the recall pertains to model years 2018-2024 Kenworth T800 and W900 vehicles, as well as model year 2020 Kenworth T660.

“An additional spacer may have been added to the joint that connects the seat to the seat belt tether and buckle, causing an unsecured connection,” Paccar said in its notice to NHTSA.

The company said that in the event of a crash, the unsecured connection “may not properly restrain an occupant,” increasing the risk of injury to the driver of the vehicle.

Paccar added that to remedy the issue, dealers will inspect and remove the additional spacer and replace the bolt, if needed, at no charge.

The recall reportedly impacts 3,841 units. The company said that at the time the recall was ordered, it had not received any warranty claims or reports concerning the defect from trucks in the field, nor any reports of deaths or injuries.

Owners of impacted vehicles with questions or concerns about the recall can contact Paccar’s customer service at 425-828-5888. Paccar’s number for this recall is 23KWK.

Owners also can call NHTSA’s hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit its website. The agency’s identification number for the recall is 23V717000.

Paccar said that it plans to mail recall notification letters to owners on Dec. 25. LL

