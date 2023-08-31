Mack recalling thousands of trucks with turn-signal issue

Mack Trucks is recalling more than 27,000 Granite trucks over an issue with the turn signal, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to NHTSA documents, Mack is recalling 27,418 Granite GU and GR trucks for the model years 2015 through 2023.

Mack determined the recall population based on a study of front turn-signal angle visibility.

That study found the turn signals may be positioned incorrectly, reducing their visibility. The trucks thereby fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices and Associated Equipment.” Low turn-signal visibility may fail to alert other drivers to the turning vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will add additional turn-signal lighting, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 17. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177 with recall number SC0448. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-600.

