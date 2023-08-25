Navistar recalls International trucks with driveshaft issue

August 25, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Navistar is recalling certain International trucks due to an issue with the driveshaft, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Specifically, Navistar is recalling more than 600 of its 2023 International MV and International HV trucks. According to NHTSA documents, the driveshaft can break under certain loading conditions. A broken driveshaft can separate and cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the driveshaft, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 16.

Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at 1-800-448-7825 with recall number 23520.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-587.

This recall is related to a previous equipment recall. In July, Dana Incorporated issued a recall for more than 2,000 of its driveshafts. Because of the supplier’s use of non-conforming material in its production processes, the specified driveshafts do not meet specifications and can break in certain high-loading conditions.

The issue was first discovered in late April after Dana received notice from Freightliner reporting a driveshaft separation. LL

