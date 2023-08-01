More than 55,000 Volvo trucks recalled over windshield wiper issue

Tens of thousands of Volvo trucks are being recalled due to a windshield wiper issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volvo is recalling more than 55,000 VNR, VNL, VHD and VAH trucks model year 2022-24. The windshield wiper motor gears may wear prematurely, causing the motor to fail. If the windshield wipers become inoperative, it could limit the driver’s visibility under certain operating conditions, which may increase the risk of a crash.

The driver may notice wipers slowing or stopping intermittently while in steady operation prior to the wiper motor gear failing. There have been no accidents or injuries attributed to this issue.

Dealers will replace the windshield wiper motor assembly for free. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks are expected to be mailed out on Sept. 15.

For questions, contact Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2309.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-511.

Only about 6% of the population of more than 55,000 trucks are estimated to have the defect, according to NHTSA documents.

The recall population is vehicles built from May 1, 2021, through July 5, 2023, with motors which were manufactured with gears and lubricant from non-verified suppliers. LL

Other Volvo news: