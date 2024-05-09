WattEV opens solar-powered electric truck charging depot

WattEV has opened its fourth electric truck charging depot, which the company says is the world’s largest solar-powered charging station.

Located in Bakersfield, Calif., the 119-acre site is the first electric truck stop with a solar-powered microgrid capable of megawatt rapid charging, according to a company news release.

“Reducing the charge time to less than 30 minutes for a 300-mile range will be a game-changer in the adoption of electric trucks,” WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh said in a statement. “We developed all of our charging facilities to allow for the transition from the current CCS charging standard to the new, faster MCS charging, in preparation for this evolution.”

WattEV said its Bakersfield depot near state Highways 99 and 65 will serve heavy-duty electric trucks with routes connecting the San Joaquin Valley to seaports and inland destinations throughout Southern California and the West.

Featured at the new WattEV depot are 16 dual-cord, 360-kilowatt chargers connected to the grid and 15 single-cord, 240-kilowatt Combined Charging System (CCS) chargers, plus three 1,200-kilowatt Megawatt Charging System (MCS) rapid chargers.

In addition to electric truck charging, restrooms and a commercial center with space available for vendors is available.

WattEV also operates electric truck charging stations in San Bernardino, Gardena and at the Port of Long Beach.

“We appreciate the leadership of WattEV in helping to move forward nation-leading efforts to deploy the next generation of zero-emissions freight infrastructure in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Samir Sheikh, executive director and air pollution control officer for the Valley Air District. “This charging depot is a significant milestone for the region and state as a whole and is a testament to the Valley Air District’s commitment to reducing air pollution, improving public health and supporting the Valley’s economy.”

WattEV received $5 million in grant funding from the California Energy Commission to build its Bakersfield charging depot, with future support planned from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to expand capacity. LL

More Land Line news is available here.