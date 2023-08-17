Hino recalls more than 8,000 trucks

Hino Motors Sales U.S.A. is recalling thousands of trucks because of a fuel tank issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Hino is recalling more than 8,000 model year 2020-24 NE7A, NE7B, NE8A, NH9A, NJ7A, NJ7B, NJ8A, NJ8J, NV7A, NV7B and NV8A trucks equipped with 70- or 90-gallon fuel tanks. The fuel sender float may deform and detach, which can lead to an inaccurate fuel gauge reading.

An inaccurate fuel gauge may result in the vehicle unexpectedly running out of fuel and stalling, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall population was determined by reviewing Hino production and sales records for certain vehicle models equipped with 70- or 90-gallon fuel tanks manufactured at Hino’s West Virginia production facility. All Hino models equipped with 70- or 90-gallon fuel tanks manufactured between March 10, 2020, and July 28, 2023, are potentially affected by this issue.

Hino vehicles not included in this recall were either repaired before shipment, manufactured after countermeasure was applied on the vehicle production line or equipped with different fuel tank specifications.

Dealers will replace the fuel sender gauge, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 6. Customers who receive the notification letter who may have paid for repairs due to this defect may apply for reimbursement for those repair costs. Hino will also reimburse for all parts, labor and miscellaneous costs directly related to the remedy of this defect. Requests for reimbursement, including paid receipts, should be directed to warranty@hino.com.

Owners may contact Hino customer service at 1-248-699-9390 with recall number AAV70.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-560. LL

More recall stories: