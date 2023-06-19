Peterbilt 579 trucks recalled over alternator issue

Paccar is recalling nearly 5,000 Peterbilt 579 trucks due to an issue with the electric system.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Paccar is recalling certain 2022-23 Peterbilt 579 trucks equipped with MX-13 engines and 160-amp alternators.

During the assembly process, the positive alternator cable was routed too close to the left front spring bracket top rearward fastener.

A fastener on the front spring bracket of affected Peterbilt 579 trucks may have been installed with the head on the outside of the frame rail, which can chafe and damage the alternator positive cable.

A damaged alternator cable increases the risk of a fire.

Dealers will replace the frame fastener and secure the alternator for free. The left side front spring bracket top rear fastener will be replaced with a new fastener installed in the opposite direction, with the head inside the frame rail, giving more clearance for the alternator cable to be securely routed inside the frame.

Owners of affected Peterbilt 579 trucks should receive a notification letter sometime around Aug. 11. Owners who incurred costs to obtain a remedy for the problem addressed in the recall in advance of receiving notification may seek reimbursement.

For questions, contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 940-591-4220 with recall number 23PBD. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-423. LL

