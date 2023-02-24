Paccar recalling thousands of Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks with brake issue

February 24, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Paccar is recalling more than 8,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks due to a brake issue.

Specifically, Paccar is recalling certain Kenworth T280, T380 and T480 trucks, as well as Peterbilt 536, 537 and 548 trucks, all model year 2021-24.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when the brake pedal is fully applied and then released rapidly, the pedal plunger that connects the brake pedal to the brake valve may become disconnected, causing the brakes to fail. Brake failure can increase the risk of a crash.

As of Feb. 24, there was no remedy available for the defect. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent April 16.

For questions, contact Kenworth’s customer service at 425-828-5888 with number 23KWB or Peterbilt’s customer service at 940-591-4220 with number 23PBB. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-087. LL

