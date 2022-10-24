Paccar recalling thousands of trucks over instrument panel issue

October 24, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Paccar is recalling tens of thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks due to an issue with the instrument panel.

Specifically, Paccar is recalling more than 76,000 2022-23 Kenworth T680, T880, W990 and Peterbilt 365, 367, 389, 567 and 579 vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, The digital display may freeze and not display critical safety information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 101, “Control and Displays,” and 102, “Trans Shift Lever Seq/Starter Interlock/Trans Braking Effect.”

The loss of display information, such as vehicle speed and warning lights, can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 16. Owners may contact Kenworth’s customer service at 425-828-5888 and Peterbilt’s customer service at 940-591-4220.

Paccar’s numbers for this recall are 22KWK and 22PBK. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-779. LL

WWWilliams

