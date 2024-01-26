Volvo says Class 8 VNL will ‘change everything’

The payoff of a $400 million investment at its cab plant in Virginia is the new Class 8 Volvo VNL, which Volvo Trucks North America said will redefine industry standards.

Increased fuel efficiency, active safety features and an elevated driver experience are among the truck’s “hundreds of next-generation enhancements,” according to Volvo.

Aerodynamic enhancements include a wedge-shaped cab, reshaped windshield, tighter clearances around wheel openings, bumper and hood, optimized chassis fairings and reduced back-of-cab trailer gap.

Pair those with an elevated powertrain offering, and Volvo said fleet operations can expect significant annual savings due to reduced fuel costs, increased operational efficiency with fewer unplanned stops.

“The all-new Volvo VNL was designed to change everything. However, change doesn’t only come with a redesigned truck … This product introduction is the start of a new era for Volvo Trucks, our customers and their drivers – a quantum leap forward,” Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America, said in a statement. “We started this project with a blank sheet of paper and thoroughly analyzed the trends and transformations that will impact the industry and our customers’ needs, including the sustainability and transportation demands of the future.”

Inside the cab, drivers are offered enhanced maneuverability and responsiveness to road conditions and hazards, while a new pedestrian and cyclist detection feature alerts of other potential hazards. Driver-only or driver and passenger airbag options are available, as is an “E-Call” feature that connects the driver to emergency services automatically in the event of a rollover crash or airbag deployment.

And of course, there’s an app.

The new Volvo MyTruck app provides drivers with information including estimated remaining fuel range, DEF levels, coolant levels, light malfunctions, lower fluid levels and more. In-cab climate control settings also can be scheduled through the app.

“Companies must prioritize driver retention and well-being with driver-friendly features and advanced technologies, providing an exceptional and safe driving experience that is key for fleets to attract and retain drivers,” Voorhoeve said. “Every innovation introduced in the all-new Volvo VNL was made with the goal to help drivers be safer and even more productive by providing a new level of customer value.”

Volvo said dealer sales of the Volvo VNL will begin in the “coming months.”

Volvo said dealer sales of the Volvo VNL will begin in the "coming months."