Paccar recalling thousands of Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks over rearview mirror issue

Paccar is recalling thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks after discovering an issue with rearview mirrors.

According to recall documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Paccar is recalling more than 11,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks of various models. Affected models include Kenworth T180, T280, T380, T480 and Peterbilt 535, 536, 537 and 548 trucks, all model year 2022-24.

The glass lock ring on the cab mirror assembly may not be fully seated, allowing the mirror glass to detach. A detached mirror glass can reduce driver visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Paccar dealers will inspect the mirror glass lock ring and repair it as necessary, free of charge.

Owners who incurred costs to obtain a remedy for the problem addressed in the recall in advance of receiving notification may seek reimbursement. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on March 15.

For more information, contact Kenworth customer service at 425-828-5888 with recall number 24KWA or Peterbilt customer service at 940-591-4220 with recall number 24PBA. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24V-017.

Last August, Paccar’s engineering department notified the safety and compliance department that warranty claims were received for missing cab mirror glass. An internal investigation was launched. After multiple meetings with the supplier, Mekra Lang North America, Paccar determined the root cause of the issue in December. On Jan. 12, the company’s joint safety committee found that a safety-related defect exists. The supplier is reviewing design changes for a long-term solution.

As of Jan. 12, Paccar has received 181 warranty claims and 12 reports about 12 trucks that may be related. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries related to the rearview mirror defect. LL

Other recalls: