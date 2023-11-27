Volvo Trucks recalling vehicles with passenger seat issue

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling certain trucks after discovering an issue with the passenger seat.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Volvo Trucks is recalling certain 2018-24 VN, VNR and VHD trucks.

The passenger side bench seat may be inadequately attached to the floor. Consequently, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 207, “Seating Systems,” and 210, “Seatbelt Assembly Anchorage.” The attachment points may fail, allowing the bench seat to shift and increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Dealers will replace the weld nut with two nuts and a washer, free of charge. The surface area of the two nut and washer combination is greater and as a result meets the testing requirements.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 15.

According to Volvo Trucks’ recall documents, there have been no field reports, warranty claims or customer complaints associated with the passenger seat issue. No accidents or injuries have been reported.

For more information, contact Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2312. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-769.

The issue was discovered shortly after tests were conducted. In September, Volvo Trucks was having testing conducted on new seat and seat belt configurations at an outside testing facility. On Nov. 1, engineering results were reviewed with other seat and seat belt combinations. Less than a week later, the company’s product safety office received a report of a potential issue. A report was filed with NHTSA on Nov. 15. LL

