Paccar recalling more than 1,300 Peterbilt trucks

Paccar is recalling certain Peterbilt trucks due to potential tank assembly issues, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Per NHTSA documents, Paccar is recalling more than 1,300 Peterbilt 567 and 579 model years 2021-24. In these trucks, an inconsistent length of a U-bolt that attaches an air tank to the chassis may cause the bolt to contact a fuel tank when mounted behind it. This may eventually wear a hole in the fuel tank, and a punctured fuel tank can leak fuel, increasing the risk of a fire.

Paccar dealers will inspect and trim U-bolts and replace fuel tanks as necessary, free of charge.

If a U-bolt is less than 6 millimeters away from the fuel tank, the dealer will have to cut off the excess U-bolt as close to the bracket as possible. If the U-bolt has contacted and damaged the fuel tank, the fuel tank will have to be drained and replaced, and the U-bolt cut down to the bracket.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 24. Owners may contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 940-591-4220.

Paccar’s number for this recall is 23PBH. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-653.

Paccar was first notified of the issue on June 6. The truck manufacturer expects only 1% of the total number of trucks in the affected population to have the defect. LL

