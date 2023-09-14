Paccar recall affects nearly 900 Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks

Paccar is recalling some Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks due to an issue with the fuel system.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, the recall is on nearly 900 model year 2023-24 Kenworth T280, T380 and T480 trucks and Peterbilt 536, 537 and 548 trucks.

The trucks’ remote Stage 2 fuel filter hoses may have been damaged during production, allowing them to leak or disconnect. A disconnected hose will result in an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Also, a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

Paccar dealers will replace both hoses, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 4. Owners may contact Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888 and Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220.

Paccar’s numbers for this recall are 23KWF and 23PBF. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-617.

During production of certain engines within the recall population, the fuel hoses may have snagged on the pallet on the assembly line, causing damage to the hoses. The damage may have gone unnoticed. The root cause was identified as a poor quality crimp on the fuel hose.

Paccar has warned that anyone operating in or around an affected truck may see smoke or other visible signs of a fuel leak and may also smell diesel fuel.

This recall is part of an earlier recall submitted by Cummins. Recall 23E-055 covers certain Cummins L9 engines equipped with a remote Stage 2 fuel filter, which includes two pressurized fuel hoses. Although more than 1,100 products potentially have the defect, NHTSA documents estimate that only 3% actually are affected.

