Fruehauf recalls trailers with Tire Pilot Plus system

September 7, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Fruehauf is recalling certain trailers after discovering an issue with the tire pressure monitoring and regulating system.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Fruehauf is recalling nearly 800 Composite dry van trailers model year 2025 that are equipped with Tire Pilot Plus tire pressure regulation systems.

All eight tires may experience a loss of tire pressure while driving faster than 45 mph. Tire pressure loss while driving can cause a loss of stability and control or tire tread separation, increasing the risk of a crash.

As an interim action, owners will be instructed to disable the Tire Pilot Plus system. The final remedy is currently under development.

Notification letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed sometime in September. A second notice will be sent once the remedy is available.

Owners may contact Fruehauf customer service at 270-282-0605.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-602.

This recall stems from a previous one issued by SAF-Holland. Recall number 23-E045 affects nearly 5,000 SAF-Holland Tire Pilot Plus-Electronic Regulator Control Unit assemblies. That recall was issued in June. LL

