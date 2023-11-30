Volvo, Mack Trucks issue recall over speed control issue

Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks have issued a recall after discovering an issue with vehicle speed control.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Volvo Trucks is recalling more than 1,000 Volvo VN trucks model year 2023-24. Meanwhile, Mack Trucks is recalling more than 850 Mack Anthem, Granite, LR and TerraPro trucks, all model year 2023-24.

In affected Volvo and Mack trucks, the engine may not return to idle within two seconds if the accelerator pedal position sensor becomes disconnected. Consequently, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 124, “Accelerator Control Systems.” An engine that does not return to idle quickly enough can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of the filing of the recall on Nov. 22, no remedy for the defect was available.

Volvo and Mack Trucks currently are developing a solution to the problem.



Notification letters to owners of affected trucks are expected to be mailed out on Jan. 21.

On Oct. 26, an investigation was opened by the companies’ engineering department as a result of a possible testing failure. The product compliance committee recommended that the issue be brought to the product safety committee as a potential product safety defect. On Nov. 20, the product safety committee determined that a product safety defect exists. A voluntary recall immediately was filed.

According to documents filed by Volvo and Mack Trucks, there have been no field reports, warranty claims or customer complaints associated with this issue.

For questions about the Volvo Trucks recall, contact the company’s customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2313. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-793.

Questions about the Mack Trucks recall can be directed to the company’s customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0455. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-792. LL



