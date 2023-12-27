Great Dane recalling trailers over axle issue

Great Dane issued a trailer recall after discovering an issue with the suspension.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Great Dane is recalling nearly 350 model year 2024 Champion trailers. In affected trailers, the axle spindle nut may have been improperly tightened. A loose axle spindle nut can allow the wheel to detach from the trailer, increasing the risk of a crash.

Great Dane will inspect and tighten the axle spindle nut as necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 10. Owners may contact Great Dane customer service at 877-369-3493.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-839.

The defect was discovered after a customer reported a wheel end separation on one of their units on Nov. 30. After launching an investigation, Great Dane found that the spindle nut may not have been properly tightened on the wheel end.

The affected population was determined from the start of production of trailers with that particular spindle nut through the date of inspection of units remaining at the manufacturing facility. Units built prior to the population were equipped with a different spindle nut, and units built after the population was re-inspected at the manufacturing facility.

Great Dane estimates that only 1% of the affected population has the defect.

