Peterbilt 579 trucks recalled over mirror assembly issue

December 29, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Paccar is recalling certain Peterbilt 579 trucks due to an issue with mirror assemblies.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Paccar is recalling more than 2,500 model year 2022-23 Peterbilt 579 trucks.

The molded hood mirror assemblies may break at the pivot joint and, if unsecured by a harness or tether, can fall into the roadway. A molded hood mirror that falls into the roadway can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect Peterbilt 579 trucks for a wire harness or tether and replace the hood mirror assembly as necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 14. Owners may contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220.

Paccar’s number for this recall is 22PBF. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-940000. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

