Kenworth T680, Peterbilt 579 trucks recalled

Paccar is recalling certain Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks because of an issue with the electronic stability control.

Specifically, Paccar is recalling certain 2023 Kenworth T680 and 2022-23 Peterbilt 579 trucks. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, incorrect software in the battery electric heavy-duty electronic stability control program may underestimate the mass of the vehicle. As such, these vehicles may fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 136, “Electronic Stability Control Systems on Heavy Vehicles.”

An incorrect estimate of the vehicle mass can reduce the performance of the stability control system and increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the software on affected Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 17.

For questions, contact Paccar’s customer service at 425-828-5888 (Kenworth) or 940-591-4220 (Peterbilt).

Paccar’s number for this recall 23PBA and 23KWA. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-007. LL