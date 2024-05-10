Two more hydrogen fuel stations open in California

The NorCal ZERO project and Nikola Corporation have both recently announced the opening of separate hydrogen fuel stations in California.

A $53 million project at the Port of Oakland, the NorCal Zero plan includes the deployment of 30 Hyundai Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks throughout Northern California.

This hydrogen fuel station has a storage capacity of 18,000 kilograms, enough to support more than 200 trucks daily, according to the Port of Oakland.

“The Port of Oakland is pleased to be a part of this innovative, clean energy project that puts Oakland at the forefront of addressing global climate change,” Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan said. “This hydrogen fuel station and these fuel cell trucks represent a strong option for the future of trucking in California. They also support our efforts toward a zero-emissions seaport.”

The hydrogen-fuel trucks have a range of over 400 miles on a single fill and primarily operate in drayage service hauling freight and cars throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley of California, the Port of Oakland said.

Funding for the project came from the California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission, Alameda County Transportation Commission and Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

How will trucks be fueled in the future? Will it be batteries, fuel cells or something else? A group of researchers is working on one alternative – #hydrogen combustion. Listen to Land Line Now on your favorite #podcast app.https://t.co/5iRuNxxKKw pic.twitter.com/oTHB0bsHc5 — Land Line Now (@Land_Line_Now) March 20, 2024

Nikola hydrogen fuel expansion

Under its HYLA brand, Nikola has opened its second hydrogen fuel station adjacent to the Port of Long Beach.

Nikola said it plans to establish a total of 14 refueling sites for Class 8 vehicles by the end of 2024. Its HYLA network will include modular and permanent stations as well as partnerships with public truck stops.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our second HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California, marking a significant stride toward sustainable transportation,” Nikola President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann said. “With multiple stations in the pipeline this year, we are steadfast in our mission to pioneer zero-emission trucking solutions and drive positive environmental impact.”

As part of this expansion, Nikola also has entered into a 10-year agreement with FirstElement Fuel for a hydrogen fuel station in Oakland. LL

More Land Line news from California.