OOIDA Foundation points out problems with EPA mandate

An analysis from the OOIDA Foundation raises many of the concerns expressed by truckers when it comes to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new Phase 3 greenhouse gas regulations for heavy-duty vehicles.

Earlier this year, the EPA issued final rules that apply new emission standards for light vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. The new truck emission standards apply to heavy-duty vehicles for model years 2027 through 2032. The final rule requires a quarter of sleeper cab tractors to have zero tailpipe emission by 2032.

The OOIDA Foundation points to operational realities that the mandate ignores as it pushes the industry in the direction of electric trucks. Technological challenges, a lack of infrastructure and cost are all factors.

The OOIDA Foundation notes:

The mandate would require 1.4 electric charging stations be installed by 2032.

Current electric vehicles lack the range needed by long-haul truckers.

Temperature fluctuations can reduce an EV’s range by up to 40%.

On average, it takes one hour to charge an electric vehicle to 80%.

Utility companies will need to invest $370 billion to upgrade networks.

Truckers will need to invest $620 billion for their own charging infrastructure.

While the OOIDA Foundation serves as a voice for truckers who are opposed to the EPA mandates, lawmakers also are getting involved.

On Wednesday, May 8, Senate Republicans used a committee hearing to criticize the EPA’s “torrent of regulation.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told EPA Administrator Michael Regan that the agency is overstepping with regulations that force the general public and motor carriers to move toward electric vehicles.

“It’s astonishing that the federal government is telling Americans what kind of vehicles to drive and pushing an agenda that doesn’t work outside of major urban areas,” she said.

On April 30, a trucking executive testified to a House subcommittee that the heavy-duty rule is “unworkable.”

“Battery-electric trucks require an enormous amount of energy,” said Taki Darakos, a vice president at Pitt Ohio. “Just one truck depot could require the same amount of electricity needed to power an entire town.” LL