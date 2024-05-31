Podcast: World’s oldest active professional truck driver

For several decades now, Doyle Archer has mostly gone by one title: professional truck driver. But now, he can add a new one. Guinness World Records recently confirmed him as the world’s oldest active professional truck driver. The 90-year-old trucker shares a lifetime of trucking stories with us. Then Marty Ellis, the man who drives the OOIDA tour truck, tells us about his recent travels, along with thoughts on FMCSA’s so-called Green Book, a new trend that involves speeding and social media and more.

0:00 – Newscast

10:34 – Doyle Archer: world’s oldest active professional truck driver

40:25 – “Green Book” questions & troubling new social media trend

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Today’s news: FHWA seeks comments for third Jason’s Law truck parking survey

Plus, crossing guards in San Francisco are reporting more problems with driverless cars, a NJ trucking company is declared an imminent hazard, and more news from the world of trucking.

