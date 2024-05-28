Contact Us

Podcast: Taking on EPA and CARB

May 28, 2024

|

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers explains his involvement in two separate lawsuits against the EPA and California Air Resources Board over their strict new emission rules. Then, two younger OOIDA board members talk about the importance of being politically active in the trucking industry. And finally, a preview of the next two meetings of the Truck Leasing Task Force.

0:00 – Newscast

10:34 – Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers on EPA, CARB lawsuits

25:18 – Importance of political activism as a trucker

40:25 – Upcoming Truck Leasing Task Force meetings

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Today’s news: The Advisory Committee on Underride Protection gets set to send recommendations to NHTSA

Plus, spot rates remain level, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says the electric vehicle revolution will be made in America, and more trucking headlines of the day.

Back to top

Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers on EPA, CARB lawsuits

Two lawsuits have been launched over the controversial issues of emission reductions and electric trucks. One targets the EPA’s new truck emission standards; the other is aimed at regulations from the California Air Resources Board. Several states are involved in both legal actions. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers joins the show to explain why he’s taken up the fight.

Back to top

Importance of political activism as a trucker

A wide variety of ages and experiences make up the OOIDA board. We recently spoke with two younger board members about the importance of being politically active in the trucking industry.

Back to top

Upcoming Truck Leasing Task Force meetings

The Truck Leasing Task Force has at least two more meetings on the docket. Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA director of legislative affairs, has a preview of the agenda and looks ahead to what FMCSA might eventually be able to do to rein in predatory lease-purchase agreements.

Back to top

Related Podcasts

Form 2290

Podcast: It’s time to file Form 2290 again

The filing season for the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax, Form 2290, is officially open. We’ll have a refresher on what you need to know.

May 27

Volvo Diesel

Podcast: Volvo pioneers a possible replacement for diesel

It’s called hydrotreated vegetable oil – something entirely different from biodiesel and similar to the diesel you run in your truck now.

May 24

broker fraud

Podcast: Bill targets rampant fraud in trucking

Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA explains how a measure in the U.S. House would give FMCSA more power to crack down on fraud that targets truckers.

May 23

electric

Podcast: Is the move to electric feasible? Here are the facts

Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins the show to talk about the feasibility – or lack thereof – of the EPA’s electric truck ambitions.

May 22

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Taking on EPA and CARB

Podcast: It’s time to file Form 2290 again

Podcast: Volvo pioneers a possible replacement for diesel

Podcast: Bill targets rampant fraud in trucking

Podcast: Is the move to electric feasible? Here are the facts