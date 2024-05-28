Podcast: Taking on EPA and CARB

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers explains his involvement in two separate lawsuits against the EPA and California Air Resources Board over their strict new emission rules. Then, two younger OOIDA board members talk about the importance of being politically active in the trucking industry. And finally, a preview of the next two meetings of the Truck Leasing Task Force.

0:00 – Newscast

10:34 – Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers on EPA, CARB lawsuits

25:18 – Importance of political activism as a trucker

40:25 – Upcoming Truck Leasing Task Force meetings

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Maybrook TA in Montgomery, N.Y. That’s located at Exit 28 off Interstate 84. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Today’s news: The Advisory Committee on Underride Protection gets set to send recommendations to NHTSA

Plus, spot rates remain level, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says the electric vehicle revolution will be made in America, and more trucking headlines of the day.

Back to top

Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers on EPA, CARB lawsuits

Two lawsuits have been launched over the controversial issues of emission reductions and electric trucks. One targets the EPA’s new truck emission standards; the other is aimed at regulations from the California Air Resources Board. Several states are involved in both legal actions. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers joins the show to explain why he’s taken up the fight.

Back to top

Importance of political activism as a trucker

A wide variety of ages and experiences make up the OOIDA board. We recently spoke with two younger board members about the importance of being politically active in the trucking industry.

Back to top

Upcoming Truck Leasing Task Force meetings

The Truck Leasing Task Force has at least two more meetings on the docket. Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA director of legislative affairs, has a preview of the agenda and looks ahead to what FMCSA might eventually be able to do to rein in predatory lease-purchase agreements.

Back to top