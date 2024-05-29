Podcast: In our feelings – freight market sentiment

Lower freight volumes and lower spot rates have been the norm for several months now – but are better times right around the corner? Owner-operators who took part in a new survey seem to think so. Then, breaking down the implications of moving from one state to another on your commercial driver’s license. And finally, June is a busy month for spot freight. We’ll have the latest numbers on load-posting activity and the lanes to monitor as we head into summer.
10:34 – Bloomberg/Truckstop Truckload Survey
25:18 – CDL implications of changing states
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force has scheduled two more meetings for June 13 and July 18. You can find meeting details and how to participate on the FMCSA website.
- Learn more about the services offered by CDL Legal online or by calling 913-738-4836.
- Get more information about the freight market.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Hot Rig Truck Nationals located at 33 Plains Road Augusta, Ga. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Today’s news: Feds add ELD back to approved list one day after removing it
Plus, diesel prices continue their downward slide, CVSA announces dates for Brake Safety Week & more headlines from the industry.
Bloomberg/Truckstop Truckload Survey
Lower freight volumes and lower spot rates have been the norm for several months now – but are better times right around the corner? Owner-operators seem to think so. A new survey conducted by Truckstop and Bloomberg Intelligence yielded some interesting results about how people are feeling out there – and Truckstop chief relationship officer Brent Hutto tells us about it.
CDL implications of changing states
It’s not unusual for people to move from one state to another during their lifetime. In fact, some people will do that several times. But when you’re a trucker, that can have a significant impact on many aspects of your career – including your Commercial Driver’s License. Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal lead us through the implications of changing states on your CDL.
Spot market update
And finally, we’ll get our weekly check on the spot market with Stephen Petit of DAT, who says stagnant load volume continues to have an effect on rates.