Podcast: In our feelings – freight market sentiment

Lower freight volumes and lower spot rates have been the norm for several months now – but are better times right around the corner? Owner-operators who took part in a new survey seem to think so. Then, breaking down the implications of moving from one state to another on your commercial driver’s license. And finally, June is a busy month for spot freight. We’ll have the latest numbers on load-posting activity and the lanes to monitor as we head into summer.

Today’s news: Feds add ELD back to approved list one day after removing it

Plus, diesel prices continue their downward slide, CVSA announces dates for Brake Safety Week & more headlines from the industry.

Bloomberg/Truckstop Truckload Survey

Lower freight volumes and lower spot rates have been the norm for several months now – but are better times right around the corner? Owner-operators seem to think so. A new survey conducted by Truckstop and Bloomberg Intelligence yielded some interesting results about how people are feeling out there – and Truckstop chief relationship officer Brent Hutto tells us about it.

CDL implications of changing states

It’s not unusual for people to move from one state to another during their lifetime. In fact, some people will do that several times. But when you’re a trucker, that can have a significant impact on many aspects of your career – including your Commercial Driver’s License. Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal lead us through the implications of changing states on your CDL.

Spot market update

And finally, we’ll get our weekly check on the spot market with Stephen Petit of DAT, who says stagnant load volume continues to have an effect on rates.

