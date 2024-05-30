Podcast: 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs

The 42nd annual SuperRigs is underway in Texas. We speak with an organizer about the event and one of the judges about what’s in store. Plus, new details into FMCSA’s plans to streamline its online registration system and stifle fraudsters in the process. And finally, we’ll take a trip to Colorado, where the governor just signed a bill into law that puts several new restrictions on truckers in place.

0:00 – Newscast

10:34 – 42nd annual SuperRigs underway

25:18 – Overhaul of online registration system

40:25 – Colorado law revises commercial vehicle rules

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

The American Pyrotechnics Association is asking FMCSA to exempt 12 more companies from hours-of-service and ELD regulations. Comments are open to the public for 30 days.

To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.

Today’s news: FMCSA commits to changing registration system to root out fraud

Plus, fireworks haulers ask for exemptions as the July 4th holiday approaches, FMCSA to discuss towing fees, and more headlines in trucking.

42nd annual SuperRigs underway

Can’t make it to the 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Texas this weekend? Don’t worry. We’ll take you there in this preview of what’s in store at the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks.

Overhaul of online registration system

Changes are coming to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s online registration system and we got new details this week. Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs, breaks down what we learned from a virtual meeting as the agency works to streamline the registration process and make it harder for fraudsters to game the system.

Let’s take a trip to Colorado, where the governor just signed a bill into law that puts several new restrictions on truckers in place. From expanded chain laws to left lane use and speed enforcement, Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine has the details, along with a quick update about a major U.S. city and its local fuel tax.

