Podcast: It’s time to file Form 2290 again

May 27, 2024

|

The filing season for the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax, Form 2290, is officially open. We’ll have a refresher on what you need to know. Also, a hot temper on the side of the road could have a lasting effect if your behavior is noted on a traffic ticket. We speak with the guys at Road Law about keeping your cool. And Jake Elovirta, CVSA’s Director of Enforcement Programs, joins us to give you an idea of what you can expect at the group’s next safety blitz, Operation Safe Driver.

0:00 – It’s time to file Form 2290 again

10:23 – Keeping your cool at roadside

25:17 – Roadcheck is over – here comes another safety blitz

It’s time to file Form 2290 again

The filing season for the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax, Form 2290, is officially open. Crystal Minardi and Brittany Murphy of OOIDA’s permits and licensing department stop by with a refresher on what you need to know to make sure you keep the IRS off your back.

Keeping your cool at roadside

A hot temper on the side of the road could have a lasting effect if your behavior is noted on a traffic ticket. We speak with the guys at Road Law about how keeping your cool could help you legally when it comes to getting a ticket.

Roadcheck is over – here comes another safety blitz

Roadcheck took place last week. However, it’s not the only safety blitz scheduled this year; Operation Safe Driver is coming. Jake Elovirta, CVSA’s Director of Enforcement Programs, joins us to give you an idea of what you can expect.

