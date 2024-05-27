Podcast: It’s time to file Form 2290 again

The filing season for the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax, Form 2290, is officially open. We’ll have a refresher on what you need to know. Also, a hot temper on the side of the road could have a lasting effect if your behavior is noted on a traffic ticket. We speak with the guys at Road Law about keeping your cool. And Jake Elovirta, CVSA’s Director of Enforcement Programs, joins us to give you an idea of what you can expect at the group’s next safety blitz, Operation Safe Driver.

0:00 – It’s time to file Form 2290 again

10:23 – Keeping your cool at roadside

25:17 – Roadcheck is over – here comes another safety blitz

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Maybrook TA in Montgomery, N.Y. That’s located at Exit 28 off Interstate 84. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

Visit the Road Law website for more information on how its attorneys can help you.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

It’s time to file Form 2290 again

The filing season for the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax, Form 2290, is officially open. Crystal Minardi and Brittany Murphy of OOIDA’s permits and licensing department stop by with a refresher on what you need to know to make sure you keep the IRS off your back.

Back to top

Keeping your cool at roadside

A hot temper on the side of the road could have a lasting effect if your behavior is noted on a traffic ticket. We speak with the guys at Road Law about how keeping your cool could help you legally when it comes to getting a ticket.

Back to top

Roadcheck is over – here comes another safety blitz

Roadcheck took place last week. However, it’s not the only safety blitz scheduled this year; Operation Safe Driver is coming. Jake Elovirta, CVSA’s Director of Enforcement Programs, joins us to give you an idea of what you can expect.

Back to top