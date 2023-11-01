TA helps raise more than $150K for trucking charity

Land Line
As companies are motivated to deploy autonomous trucks as soon as 2024, lawmakers and others are raising safety concerns.
By Mark Schremmer | November 2023
For a few moments, truckers thought they knew FMCSA’s top speed in its speed limiter proposal. Now, they must wait until December.
FMCSA suggested it was going to take action on broker transparency this summer. Now, truckers must wait until late 2024.
A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office exposed problems with FMCSA’s National Consumer Complaint Database.
