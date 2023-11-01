FMCSA proposes DataQs appeals process

November 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to create an appeals process for when a motor
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Autonomous trucks

News

What’s the driving force?

As companies are motivated to deploy autonomous trucks as soon as 2024, lawmakers and others are raising safety concerns.

By Mark Schremmer | November 2023

speed limiter

News

Nothing to see here

For a few moments, truckers thought they knew FMCSA’s top speed in its speed limiter proposal. Now, they must wait until December.

By Mark Schremmer | November 2023

Broker transparency

News

Trick or treat?

FMCSA suggested it was going to take action on broker transparency this summer. Now, truckers must wait until late 2024.

By Mark Schremmer | November 2023

National Consumer Complaint Database

News

‘Toothless’

A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office exposed problems with FMCSA’s National Consumer Complaint Database.

By Mark Schremmer | November 2023

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.