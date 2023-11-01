Awarding excellence

Land Line
Advanced Search
November 2023
•
Land Line Staff
|
Features
Rain and severe weather threatened the fan favorite GBATS, but show organizers and attendees trucked on, making this year’s one of the biggest ever.
By Jami Jones | November 2023
The Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members achieve their higher education goals.
By SJ Munoz | November 2023
We’ve heard how drivers feel to be selected for the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. But what about the photographer?
Pilot Flying J’s Road Warrior winners for 2023 are all OOIDA members, including grand prize winner, Don Crouse. Read more about the winners.
Latest Podcasts