Trucking History – November 2023
Related Articles
Features
GBATS shines through
Rain and severe weather threatened the fan favorite GBATS, but show organizers and attendees trucked on, making this year’s one of the biggest ever.
By Jami Jones | November 2023
Features
All the difference
The Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members achieve their higher education goals.
By SJ Munoz | November 2023
Features
Awarding excellence
The Transition Trucking award recognizes drivers who have made the transition from active duty military service to the trucking industry.
By Land Line Staff | November 2023
Features
The other side of the lens
We’ve heard how drivers feel to be selected for the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. But what about the photographer?
By SJ Munoz | November 2023
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.