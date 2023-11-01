Maintenance Q&A – November 2023

Repairing wires to last

November 2023

Daniel Mustafa

Electrical issues are one of the worst things about owning and/or operating a vehicle. When they occ
Related Articles

Mack

Business

No-nonsense appearance

Mack Trucks had a “honey wagon” and other medium-duty trucks available for driving and inspection at a fall event in Wisconsin.

By Tom Berg | November 2023

permits

Business

Permit renewal deadlines near

Three permits for owner-operators have renewal deadlines of Dec. 31. Learn more about the process and who is required to pay.

By Ryan Witkowski | November 2023

Trucking and Taxes, Trucking & Taxes, per diem

Business

Trucking & Taxes – November 2023

So, you owe the IRS a lot of money in taxes. This edition of Trucking & Taxes will help walk you through the entire process.

By Barry G. Fowler | November 2023

Road law

Business

Road Law – November 2023

This edition of Road Law takes a look at the differences between receiving a citation on federal property vs. from a state officer.

By Jeff McConnell and James Mennella | November 2023