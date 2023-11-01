All the difference

Land Line
November 2023
SJ Munoz
Features
Rain and severe weather threatened the fan favorite GBATS, but show organizers and attendees trucked on, making this year’s one of the biggest ever.
By Jami Jones | November 2023
The Transition Trucking award recognizes drivers who have made the transition from active duty military service to the trucking industry.
By Land Line Staff | November 2023
We’ve heard how drivers feel to be selected for the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. But what about the photographer?
By SJ Munoz | November 2023
Pilot Flying J’s Road Warrior winners for 2023 are all OOIDA members, including grand prize winner, Don Crouse. Read more about the winners.
