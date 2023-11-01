All the difference

Past winners tout OOIDA scholarship as big step toward achieving dreams

November 2023

SJ Munoz

|

The financial component of higher education can be as challenging as completing the required coursew
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

GBATS

Features

GBATS shines through

Rain and severe weather threatened the fan favorite GBATS, but show organizers and attendees trucked on, making this year’s one of the biggest ever.

By Jami Jones | November 2023

Transition Trucking

Features

Awarding excellence

The Transition Trucking award recognizes drivers who have made the transition from active duty military service to the trucking industry.

By Land Line Staff | November 2023

SuperRigs

Features

The other side of the lens

We’ve heard how drivers feel to be selected for the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. But what about the photographer?

By SJ Munoz | November 2023

Road Warrior

Features

OOIDA members honored by Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J’s Road Warrior winners for 2023 are all OOIDA members, including grand prize winner, Don Crouse. Read more about the winners.

By SJ Munoz | November 2023

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.