200 truck parking spaces added in Laramie, Wyo.

Federal Highway Administration Administrator Shailen Bhatt recently unveiled 200 new truck parking spaces along Interstate 80 in Laramie, Wyo.

According to an FHWA news release, the new truck parking spaces will improve safety during winter snow- and ice-storm operations and facilitate safe and efficient freight movement along one of the busiest interstates in the U.S.

Bhatt also announced a new data visualization tool to simplify access to localized freight data that will help states and local governments plan for the rise in freight transportation and movement of goods nationwide.

“Supply chain issues are critical for our economy. Truck parking shortages make our roads less safe and the movement of goods to market less efficient,” Bhatt said in a statement. “Today we’re addressing the problem on two fronts – by adding new parking capacity so truckers on I-80 have a safe place to rest and by expanding the data available on freight movement so state and local agencies can be better equipped to understand and plan for truck parking needs.”

In Wyoming, the I-80 Winter Freight Improvement Project includes construction of approximately 5.5 miles of passing lanes and two truck parking areas on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins in southeastern Wyoming, providing 100 truck parking spaces on each end of the project.

The parking areas include Intelligent Transportation Systems improvements and will help improve safety and freight movement particularly during winter weather, which historically has caused long backups and serious collisions. The improvements will provide a safe area for trucks to park while providing space for snow removal to occur along the interstate, allowing operations to resume following snow and ice events.

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

Last week, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, or HR2367, picked up six more co-sponsors:

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss.

Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind.

Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C.

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

