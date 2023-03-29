Senate, House introduce bipartisan truck parking bill

Both the Senate and the House have introduced a bill that will provide dedicated funding for truck parking.

On Wednesday, March 29, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and U.S. Reps. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.) introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. If passed into law, the bill will allocate money for the creation of more truck parking spots.

Specifically, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act will allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

Rep. Bost, who has firsthand experience in the trucking industry, acknowledges the safety issues posed by a truck parking shortage.

“Many of these expansions need to occur for the safety of everybody on the road,” Bost told Land Line Now.

Ellen Voie, founder of Women in Trucking, also pointed out the safety issues derived from the lack of truck parking.

“The top reason female commercial drivers leave the industry is because they are concerned about their personal safety,” Voie said in a statement. “Parking areas need to be safe and available for breaks when needed. The Women in Trucking Association supports this legislation because our mission includes addressing obstacles and a safe place to rest is something our members absolutely need and deserve while moving our nation’s goods.”

According to the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, there is currently only one truck parking spot for every 11 trucks, resulting in drivers wasting an average of one hour every day trying to secure parking.

OOIDA applauds the introduction of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

“Most folks probably don’t realize that 70% of American freight is transported by truck, yet incredibly there is only one parking spot for every 11 trucks on the road,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement. “When truck drivers don’t have a designated place to park, they end up parking on the side of the road, near exit ramps, or elsewhere. This isn’t safe for the driver, and it’s not safe for others on the road. Sen. Lummis, Sen. Kelly, Rep. Bost, and Rep. Craig have heard from small business truckers across America and are leading the charge in Congress to improve road safety through expanded truck parking.”

OOIDA encourages drivers and other stakeholders to contact their representatives and senators to cosponsor the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. To find your lawmakers’ contact info, go to FightingForTruckers.com.

Federal lawmakers are starting to acknowledge the truck parking crisis. On March 23, Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., gave attention to the lack of truck parking during a Senate subcommittee hearing.

“I’m really interested in the Department of Transportation’s long-term plan to build truck parking capacity,” Boozman said. “We’ve heard repeatedly from representatives of the trucking industry that nationwide shortages of truck parking capacity is a key driver of supply chain inefficiency.” LL



