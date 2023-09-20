Podcast: What the feds are doing about truck parking

FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt talks about his agency’s role in addressing the truck parking shortage, when the issue first reached his radar, what he’s doing in Wyoming this week and more. Also, few things will create anxiety more quickly than finding you’re going to be the subject of an IRS audit. We’ll get an idea of what the risks are and what you can do to reduce them from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service. And a California bill intended to slow efforts to put autonomous trucks without safety drivers on state roadways has swept through the statehouse, despite opposition from the governor.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – What the feds are doing about truck parking

24:34 – Avoiding an IRS audit

39:18 – Keeping drivers in autonomous trucks

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new report outlines the problems with the system designed to address complaints within the trucking industry. Fuel prices keep going up. And we’ll tell you why a group of Nebraska truckers traveled all the way to Washington D.C. last week to take aim at a bill in the House.

What the feds are doing about truck parking

The U.S. DOT has made the truck parking crisis a priority, and that mission extends throughout all its agencies. Administrator Shailen Bhatt of the Federal Highway Administration joins the show to talk about his agency’s role in addressing the shortage, when the issue first reached his radar, what he’s doing in Wyoming this week and more.

Avoiding an IRS audit

Few things will create anxiety more quickly than finding you’re going to be the subject of an IRS audit. But the possibility of getting audited depends largely on things you can control. We’ll get an idea of what the risks are and what you can do to reduce them from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Keeping drivers in autonomous trucks

A California bill intended to slow efforts to put autonomous trucks without safety drivers on state roadways has swept through the statehouse, despite opposition from the governor. We’ll discuss that, plus a bill on zero-emission truck insurance, with our state legislative expert, Keith Goble.

