Podcast: Lackluster participation in under-21 pilot program

To say that participation in FMCSA’s under-21 pilot program has been lackluster would be an understatement. We’ll have analysis of the new data, as well as details on the road to reopen the Key Bridge. Then, we’ll break down how the mainstream media is covering – and the general public is reacting – to the EPA’s strict new heavy-truck emission rule and the latest developments with autonomous technology. We’ll wrap up with musing over the eclipse, another nuclear verdict and a possible connection between automatic transmissions and parking lot speeding.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Under-21 pilot program numbers & Key Bridge replacement

25:10 – OOIDA in the news: emission rule & autonomous trucks

40:24 – The eclipse, nuclear verdicts & parking lot speeders

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

The EPA has announced a proposed settlement with Shasta-Siskiyou Transport to resolve claims of Clean Water Act violations. Members of the public can comment on the proposed settlement on EPA’s website. You have until May 10 to comment.

Starting Friday, April 12, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Prescott, Ark. That’s located at Exit 44 off Interstate 30. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Today’s headlines: New details on exemptions for truck drivers impacted by Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Plus, DRIVE Act gains more support in Congress, Kentucky governor vetoes driverless car bill, and more trucking news of the day.

Back to top

Under-21 pilot program numbers & Key Bridge replacement

To say that participation in FMCSA’s under-21 pilot program has been lackluster would be an understatement. New information shows that an underwhelming number of motor carriers have applied – and even fewer have been accepted into the program. Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs, drops by with analysis and also has an update on plans to rebuild Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Back to top

OOIDA in the news: emission rule & autonomous trucks

The Environmental Protection Agency’s strict new heavy-truck emission rule made waves within the industry, but it’s also making headlines in the mainstream media. It’s the same with autonomous trucks. OOIDA Director of Communications George O’Connor tells us how these issues are being perceived by the general public and what OOIDA is doing to make sure the voices of small-business truckers are heard.

Back to top

The eclipse, nuclear verdicts & parking lot speeders

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis muses over the eclipse, a nuclear verdict in Missouri and … a possible connection between automatic transmissions and parking lot speeding?

Back to top