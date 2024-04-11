Contact Us

Podcast: Lackluster participation in under-21 pilot program

April 11, 2024

|

To say that participation in FMCSA’s under-21 pilot program has been lackluster would be an understatement. We’ll have analysis of the new data, as well as details on the road to reopen the Key Bridge. Then, we’ll break down how the mainstream media is covering – and the general public is reacting – to the EPA’s strict new heavy-truck emission rule and the latest developments with autonomous technology. We’ll wrap up with musing over the eclipse, another nuclear verdict and a possible connection between automatic transmissions and parking lot speeding.

 

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Under-21 pilot program numbers & Key Bridge replacement

25:10 – OOIDA in the news: emission rule & autonomous trucks

40:24 – The eclipse, nuclear verdicts & parking lot speeders

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

Today’s headlines: New details on exemptions for truck drivers impacted by Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Plus, DRIVE Act gains more support in Congress, Kentucky governor vetoes driverless car bill, and more trucking news of the day.

Back to top

Under-21 pilot program numbers & Key Bridge replacement

To say that participation in FMCSA’s under-21 pilot program has been lackluster would be an understatement. New information shows that an underwhelming number of motor carriers have applied – and even fewer have been accepted into the program. Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs, drops by with analysis and also has an update on plans to rebuild Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Back to top

OOIDA in the news: emission rule & autonomous trucks

The Environmental Protection Agency’s strict new heavy-truck emission rule made waves within the industry, but it’s also making headlines in the mainstream media. It’s the same with autonomous trucks. OOIDA Director of Communications George O’Connor tells us how these issues are being perceived by the general public and what OOIDA is doing to make sure the voices of small-business truckers are heard.

Back to top

The eclipse, nuclear verdicts & parking lot speeders

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis muses over the eclipse, a nuclear verdict in Missouri and … a possible connection between automatic transmissions and parking lot speeding?

Back to top

Related Podcasts

Podcast: Hacking an ELD

Researchers recently hijacked a truck through its ELD. We look at the research, vulnerabilities and implications for the trucking industry.

April 10

Podcast: Fear of self-driving vehicles grows

The robots are here, and most people aren’t happy about it. A new survey from AAA shows just how nervous the public is about autonomous vehicles.

April 09

Podcast: From predator to prey – states take aim at predatory towing

More states are recognizing the scope of the predatory towing problem – and they’re trying to do something about it.

April 08

Podcast: Most commonly overlooked maintenance items

Time spent waiting for a part or a repair means time off the road. Tips for keeping your truck moving so you can keep making money.

April 05

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Lackluster participation in under-21 pilot program

Podcast: Hacking an ELD

Podcast: Fear of self-driving vehicles grows

Podcast: From predator to prey – states take aim at predatory towing

Podcast: Most commonly overlooked maintenance items