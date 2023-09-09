Contact Us

Podcast: Listening to truckers and telling their stories

September 8, 2023

|

0:00 – Newscast

9:54 – I-80 Winter Freight Project; ET Transport

24:39 – Roses & Razzberries

39:33 – Ending the 55-mph rule

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Today’s news: The Secretary of Transportation is set to make a big truck parking announcement

Plus, MODOT discusses its plans to expand I-70, a North Carolina officer risks life and limb to save a truck driver in need and more trucking news of the day.

I-80 Winter Freight Project; ET Transport

Wyoming is celebrating a newly finished project that truckers who travel I-80 also will be celebrating come winter. Then, we check in with Canada-based ET Transport for insight into the informational and entertaining content it’s producing for social media.

Roses & Razzberries

For citizens rushing to the aid of truckers in need? Roses. For those opposing efforts to stop a speed limiter mandate? Razzberries. Just a couple examples of our latest Roses and Razzberries.

Ending the 55-mph rule

If you’re old enough, you remember a time when 55 miles per hour was the speed limit for all of the U.S. But that’s a distant memory now, and in part, we can thank the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. OOIDA President Todd Spencer takes us down memory lane.

