Podcast: Listening to truckers and telling their stories

9:54 – I-80 Winter Freight Project; ET Transport
39:33 – Ending the 55-mph rule
Today’s news: The Secretary of Transportation is set to make a big truck parking announcement
Plus, MODOT discusses its plans to expand I-70, a North Carolina officer risks life and limb to save a truck driver in need and more trucking news of the day.
Wyoming is celebrating a newly finished project that truckers who travel I-80 also will be celebrating come winter. Then, we check in with Canada-based ET Transport for insight into the informational and entertaining content it’s producing for social media.
For citizens rushing to the aid of truckers in need? Roses. For those opposing efforts to stop a speed limiter mandate? Razzberries. Just a couple examples of our latest Roses and Razzberries.
If you’re old enough, you remember a time when 55 miles per hour was the speed limit for all of the U.S. But that’s a distant memory now, and in part, we can thank the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. OOIDA President Todd Spencer takes us down memory lane.