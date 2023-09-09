Podcast: Listening to truckers and telling their stories

0:00 – Newscast

9:54 – I-80 Winter Freight Project; ET Transport

24:39 – Roses & Razzberries

39:33 – Ending the 55-mph rule

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s news: The Secretary of Transportation is set to make a big truck parking announcement

Plus, MODOT discusses its plans to expand I-70, a North Carolina officer risks life and limb to save a truck driver in need and more trucking news of the day.

Back to top

I-80 Winter Freight Project; ET Transport

Wyoming is celebrating a newly finished project that truckers who travel I-80 also will be celebrating come winter. Then, we check in with Canada-based ET Transport for insight into the informational and entertaining content it’s producing for social media.

Back to top

Roses & Razzberries

For citizens rushing to the aid of truckers in need? Roses. For those opposing efforts to stop a speed limiter mandate? Razzberries. Just a couple examples of our latest Roses and Razzberries.

Back to top

Ending the 55-mph rule

If you’re old enough, you remember a time when 55 miles per hour was the speed limit for all of the U.S. But that’s a distant memory now, and in part, we can thank the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. OOIDA President Todd Spencer takes us down memory lane.

Back to top