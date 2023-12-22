Wyoming bill would authorize young drivers to haul hazmat

Pursuit in Wyoming will continue into the new year to authorize young drivers to haul hazardous materials around the state.

The Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted unanimously to advance a proposal to allow for commercial driver’s license holders between ages 18 and 20 to receive a hazardous materials endorsement to transport hazmat within Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported that the surrounding states of Montana, Nebraska and North Dakota provide hazmat certification to haul intrastate for CDL holders under age 21.

Misty Zimmerman, WYDOT driver services program manager, told committee members that at any given time, the state has between 50 and 100 CDL holders between 18 and 20 years old.

“That population is not very great, as it stands right now,” Zimmerman said.

She noted that North Dakota has two CDL holders under age 21.

Zimmerman added that there is nothing in Wyoming statute that prohibits authorization for affected drivers to haul hazmat intrastate.

Possible federal funding issue

She also said WYDOT has inquired with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration about potential effects to federal funding if the state were to make the change.

Wyoming Trucking Association President Sheila Foertsch said her group would be supportive of the change if funding is not negatively impacted.

“To have that extra tool would be helpful. As long as it doesn’t jeopardize the current CDL program in the state of Wyoming, we certainly are supportive of the effort,” she said.

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, is the committee chairman. He told committee members he believes adopting the rule should not cause any problem with federal funding for the state.

“The fact there are three other states in the region that do this, with no repercussions, gives me quite a bit of comfort,” he said.

The young drivers bill, HB8, can be considered during the budget session that convenes Feb. 12.

Also of note

The transportation committee also discussed two transportation funding options. One option included a possible diesel tax increase.

Wyoming’s current fuel tax rate of 24 cents per gallon is unchanged since 2013. At that time, the 14-cent gas and diesel tax rates were increased by 10 cents.

In an effort to help address a $400 million annual transportation funding gap, committee members discussed one plan to increase the state’s diesel tax by 4 cents per gallon. To help counter additional costs for Wyoming-based truckers, the plan included a decrease in state vehicle registration fees.

Citing concerns about a negative revenue impact for the state, committee members declined to advance the plan.

The panel also declined to advance a second bill draft to increase the state fuel tax rate on gas and diesel by 2 cents. The draft included a $20 reduction in vehicle registration fees for all vehicles.

Lawmakers were told the second option also would result in a negative impact on the state. LL

