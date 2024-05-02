Truck parking is focus of legislation in multiple statehouses

Truck parking concerns are the focus of legislation in multiple statehouses.

Available truck parking continues to be an issue nationally. New data, however, suggests significant improvement when it comes to availability nationwide.

A Jason’s Law survey from 2019 showed there were about 313,000 truck parking spaces across the nation. The figures include 40,000 spaces at public rest areas and 273,000 at private truck stops.

Georgia

A bill on the Georgia governor’s desk would create a statewide freight and logistics implementation plan.

The 20-year plan would include annual updates to state lawmakers on critical projects such as widening of interstates and non-interstate arterial roads, intermodal or multimodal capacity improvements, and commercial vehicle parking and safety improvements.

The legislative action comes on the heels of a Senate Study Committee on Truck Driver Shortages that held hearings a year ago to look at how the issue could affect the economy as a whole, as well as every supply chain.

At the group’s final gathering, Chairman Jason Anavitarte unveiled about a dozen recommendations in a nearly 30-page report.

Recommendations included working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to expand truck parking options and limit unauthorized truck parking.

The bill, HB617, states that “the General Assembly recognizes the safe, effective, efficient and expedient movement of people and goods are essential to the economic and overall well-being of Georgia and her citizens.”

Additionally, the bill reads that “continued freight growth and the corresponding investments to support, sustain and integrate that growth are critical to Georgia’s future opportunities and prosperity.”

Gov. Brian Kemp can sign HB617 into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

New Jersey

In the New Jersey Assembly, one bill would implement a rule for truck parking to be included in any plans for certain warehouse developments.

Assemblyman Sterley Stanley, D-Middlesex, is behind the bill that would require an application for development proposing a large warehouse to provide an “adequate number of onsite parking spaces” to accommodate tractor-trailers servicing the warehouse as a condition of preliminary site plan approval.

The bill, A3370, stipulates that trucks servicing the warehouse must not contribute to an overflow of tractor-trailer parking onto other local properties or rights-of-way between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A municipality also may enact a zoning ordinance that would allow the number of onsite parking spaces required for overnight truck parking to be reduced, and that an application for development for a large warehouse that contributes to an overflow of truck parking onto other local properties or rights-of-way may be approved, as allowed by the zoning ordinance.

The bill awaits consideration in the Assembly State and Local Government Committee.

New York

Truck parking is also a topic of two New York bills. Both bills would allow for increased fines for parking in certain areas.

The first bill, S518, would authorize a $1,000 fine for parked or unattended semi-trailers or trailers on New York City streets.

A memo attached to the bill reads that owners or operators of illegally parked tractor-trailers or semi-trailers now are not fined. Owners can retrieve their vehicles by paying a $160 towing fee.

Bill advocates contend the fee is “a small price to pay compared to what it can cost to legally park a tractor-trailer in the city.”

The truck parking legislation proposes a fine that is touted to help encourage the legal parking of affected vehicles and to help maintain the “quality of life” in city neighborhoods.

Sponsored by Sen. Leroy Comrie, D-Queens, S518 awaits a final Senate floor vote. If approved, the bill would move to the Assembly.

Comrie also sponsored a bill that would impose a $400 fine for tractor-trailers that park overnight on New York City residential streets. Repeat offenses within six months would result in $800 fines.

S518 awaits a final Senate vote. If approved there, it would move to the Assembly.

The second bill introduced by Comrie, S519, would increase fines for overnight parking of tractor-trailers, tractors, truck trailers and semi-trailers in New York City.

The pursuit is focused on Southeast Queens between John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

The bill memo states that “while commercial trucks have a place to pick up and drop off supplies they are delivering, there is no place for them to park.” As a result, trucks park in residential areas between overnight shifts, taking up spaces in front of homes.

Land Line recently reported on the truck parking shortage in New York.

OOIDA calls for action

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association asserts that expanding safe truck parking improves safety for every road user.

OOIDA Communications Director George O’Connor has pointed out that truck drivers do not want to park on road shoulders, off-ramps and on-ramps.

He said they park in such locations “because they run out of regulated hours and literally have nowhere else to park and get some rest.”

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, added that the Association has seen many truck parking studies and surveys.

“It’s time to actually produce the space and pavement for additional spots,” Morris said. LL

