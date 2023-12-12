New York DOT needs truckers’ input for truck parking study

The New York State Department of Transportation is conducting a truck parking study and needs truckers’ input.

As part of its State Freight Plan, the NYSDOT is looking into truck parking. A parking study will help develop a comprehensive understanding of parking supply, demand, issues and opportunities. Study results will aid in recommendations for truck parking policy, investment and other initiatives.

The survey includes two maps. One allows respondents to indicate where there are truck parking needs or issues. Another asks respondents to show where there are parking opportunities.

To take the survey, click here.

Surveys must be completed before Dec. 22.

Parking shortage in New York

Truck parking has been a problem for a while in the Empire State.

According to a Jason’s Law survey, nearly half of owner-operators indicated a truck parking shortage in New York, making the state among the worst in the nation.

The survey reveals that New York has one of the lowest quantities of public truck parking spaces per 100 miles of the National Highway System. The same holds true for private parking spaces.

Truck parking has been especially problematic in and around New York City, forcing truckers to park illegally in residential areas. Earlier this year, the New York Police Department cracked down on illegal parking in a Staten Island neighborhood. Police towed 10 vehicles and issued 13 summonses, seven of which were for overnight parking.

States are addressing truck parking

New York joins several other states that are actively addressing their truck parking issues.

On Dec. 5, transportation officials and stakeholders got together for the National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting to discuss problems and solutions related to the nationwide parking crisis. During the two-hour conversation, some state transportation officials mentioned what they are doing to address the issue.

In Texas, the state DOT has been using data to communicate parking needs to executive leadership and to the department’s districts. Meanwhile in Georgia, state DOT Program Manager Merishia Coleman said the department is in the early stages of implementing truck parking technology.

Alison Nealon, associate transportation planner at Caltrans, noted that the Golden State completed its statewide truck parking study in February 2022. However, she also pointed out that there is a long time gap between a parking study and pouring concrete for new parking spots. LL