New York DOT needs truckers’ input for truck parking study

December 12, 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

The New York State Department of Transportation is conducting a truck parking study and needs truckers’ input.

As part of its State Freight Plan, the NYSDOT is looking into truck parking. A parking study will help develop a comprehensive understanding of parking supply, demand, issues and opportunities. Study results will aid in recommendations for truck parking policy, investment and other initiatives.

The survey includes two maps. One allows respondents to indicate where there are truck parking needs or issues. Another asks respondents to show where there are parking opportunities.

To take the survey, click here.

Surveys must be completed before Dec. 22.

Parking shortage in New York

Truck parking has been a problem for a while in the Empire State.

According to a Jason’s Law survey, nearly half of owner-operators indicated a truck parking shortage in New York, making the state among the worst in the nation.

The survey reveals that New York has one of the lowest quantities of public truck parking spaces per 100 miles of the National Highway System. The same holds true for private parking spaces.

Truck parking has been especially problematic in and around New York City, forcing truckers to park illegally in residential areas. Earlier this year, the New York Police Department cracked down on illegal parking in a Staten Island neighborhood. Police towed 10 vehicles and issued 13 summonses, seven of which were for overnight parking.

States are addressing truck parking

New York joins several other states that are actively addressing their truck parking issues.

On Dec. 5, transportation officials and stakeholders got together for the National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting to discuss problems and solutions related to the nationwide parking crisis. During the two-hour conversation, some state transportation officials mentioned what they are doing to address the issue.

In Texas, the state DOT has been using data to communicate parking needs to executive leadership and to the department’s districts. Meanwhile in Georgia, state DOT Program Manager Merishia Coleman said the department is in the early stages of implementing truck parking technology.

Alison Nealon, associate transportation planner at Caltrans, noted that the Golden State completed its statewide truck parking study in February 2022. However, she also pointed out that there is a long time gap between a parking study and pouring concrete for new parking spots. LL

Related News

north dakota governor burgum

New York

Podcast: ‘Let’s use some common sense here’

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum explains why he’s pushing back against FMCSA’s new rule that limits state emergency waivers to 14 days.

By Scott Thompson | December 04

electric vehicles

News

Electric vehicles topic of Pennsylvania road funding bill

A bill moving through the Pennsylvania statehouse would tap noncommercial electric vehicle owners with a flat fee to boost road funds.

By Keith Goble | December 12

Electronic ID

News

Electronic ID proposal moves to FMCSA’s back burner

FMCSA’s proposal to require electronic IDs on commercial motor vehicles has moved to the back burner, according to a new regulatory agenda.

By Mark Schremmer | December 12

fuel

News

Reports say fuel prices down more than 10 cents in some regions

Fuel prices dropped by more than 10 cents in some parts of the country, according to the latest ProMiles.com and EIA reports released on Dec. 11.

By SJ Munoz | December 12

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.