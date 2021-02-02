TRACER reports theft of 2006 Peterbilt 379 in Miami

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a 2006 Peterbilt 379 reported stolen in Miami.

According to the TRACER Alert, the Peterbilt is black with a red stripe and accents. It has “Army Veteran” on the side of the hood and an Airborne sticker on the side of the sleeper;

It has a Florida license plate with the number 3109419. Its VIN is 1XP5D49X36D883514.

It was stolen in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, from near 7250 NW 11th St. in Miami.





A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698 as well as local law enforcement authorities.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen tractor-trailers, stolen cargo or missing persons. LL

