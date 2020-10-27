TRACER reports theft of dry van trailer in Fairfield, Calif.

October 27, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

A TRACER Alert has been issued for a 1995 Trailmobile dry van reported stolen in Fairfield, Calif.

According to the TRACER Alert, the dry van trailer is white has “Pilot Air” in green lettering on sides and “Pilot Express” in purple on the front. It has a California license plate with the number 4SL6859. Its VIN is 1PT01JAH3S6003790.

 

It was stolen in the early morning hours of Oct. 20 from Sandalwood Court in Fairfield, Calif.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Call 202-246-2698.

TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.

Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.

Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen tractor-trailers, stolen cargo or missing persons. LL

